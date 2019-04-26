New jobs at Corvette Assembly Plant could boost Bowling Green's economy

Outside the Corvette Assembly Plant is a sign that reads "Precision Never Rests" and inside the plant that is a mindset shared by the employees.

"These are hard jobs, I mean, you work, you're tired at the end of the day and they come back day in and day out, that was the big thing," said Jack Bowers, President of the United Auto Workers Chapter 2164.

The trust in the Bowling Green workforce cemented a relationship between Bowling Green and General Motors.

"About 85 percent of the jobs and investment have come from our existing companies so the relationship we have with GM is long-standing and we stay in very close contact with them and have worked on this project for quite some time before it happened," said Ron Bunch, President and CEO of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday General Motors announced they are launching a new model of Corvette that will be built in Bowling Green, creating more than 400 jobs.

"I think it's going to be great for the region, but I do believe that most of the employees will come from outside of the area and move here, which is phenomenal because we have a very welcoming community and it will be great news for the real estate market as well," said Bunch.

Those at the local United Auto Workers Chapter 2164 hope to see the new jobs go to those here in the community.

"I see us, hopefully, hiring people here," said Bowers. "We've had temporaries that have been here so long they are part of our family and we want them to be a permanent part. You know, they are local and all that stuff so you want that to play into the equation, but you want everybody to have a job and that's our hope and our prayer that can be answered because GM is profitable."

Officials with the UAW 2164 told 13 News there are around 100 temporary employees they hope will be hired full time.

No details are available on how much these new jobs will pay, but adding 400 jobs creates a bright future for an already growing Bowling Green.

"So you typically have another two and a half jobs that happen as a result of each job created in manufacturing, so you can expect another two and a half jobs for those 400 so quite a number of other jobs in other sectors. Everything from retail to restaurants, the whole gamut expands when our economy expands by private employers like them," said Bunch.

Officials said the new jobs will bring the total number of employees at the Corvette Assembly Plant to more than 1,300.