New landfill in Butler County faces opposition from the community

Around 70 acres of land in Butler County could soon be the site of a new landfill, but many who live in Butler County said they don't want it in their community.

The City of Bowling Green and Owls Head Alloys recently closed on a deal where Owls Head Alloys purchased land in Butler County to be used for their new landfill.

Officials said the land will be used for a residual waste landfill, which by definition is waste material produced by industrial operations that is nonhazardous.

Those opposed have several concerns, first being the location.

"It's too close to sensitive areas in Butler County," said Frank House, President of Butler County Stop the Landfill. "It's within a mile from the high school."

Secondly, they fear the negative effects that could harm the environment and the community's health.

"The stream that comes out of this property is a blue line stream that runs into the Green River 200 feet above our county water treatment intake," said House.

Lastly, those opposed believe building the new landfill is unnecessary because the needs of Owls Head Alloys is being met by locations already in place.

Now they are planning a fundraiser to raise money for the cost of fighting the new landfill.

"Scientific assessments, our attorney's fees, basically whatever, you know, expenses that we incur during this fight," said House.

The fundraiser is scheduled for September 28th at Butler County High School from 6pm-9pm and will feature live music and auctions.

13 News reached out to Owls Head Alloys for comment, but did not receive a statement.