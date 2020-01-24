New machines to help fight contraband at Warren County Regional Jail

The Warren County Regional Jail now has two new machines to help fight contraband.

Officials recently purchased a full-body scanner and a portable scanner.

The devices can be used to find items such as drugs, razor blades, needles, or knives that a person has either ingested or has in their belongings.

Officials say they have been working towards getting these machines for about ten months.

"That's one thing that the Jailers Association has is we can reach out and ask people about their experience, different products they use," said Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon. "I've seen these particular devices used in other facilities so we are excited about what it is going to bring to our arsenal against fighting contraband here in Warren County."

Officials say the jail will scan anyone who enters a secure area of the jail.

"Why it's important is on a cell search we can put mats through it, we can put mail, inmates property bags through it -- this gives us another tool in the fight against contraband inside the facility," said Harmon.

Officials say last year there were more than 120 drug cases investigated at the jail after the inmate was accepted.

They hope with both machines they can increase safety for inmates and staff.