New official number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky announced after people out of state were tested

During his update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said the total number of cases in the state had been adjusted to 670.

Beshear said that as the state was going through tests and results, there were several duplications and people out of state that were tested.

The number has been adjusted to 670, after removing the duplicates and individuals who do not live in Kentucky.

Today, Beshear announced there were 100 new cases in the state, having 770 total COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.