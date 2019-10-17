New parade route for the 2019 WKU Homecoming Parade

If you are planning on checking out the Homecoming Parade Friday evening or even the Big Reds Roar event, you might want to pay attention to these major changes.

This year there is an entirely new parade route and Big Red's Roar will no longer be downtown. The parade will end on top of the hill at Cherry Hall and that is where Big Red's Roar will take place.

"So it starts on the hill on State Street by the Hardin Planetarium. It will go down take a left and then we are all going to come up College Street. So I hope everybody's got their tennis shoes on and they're ready for a little bit of a real workout," said Tim Caboni, President of Western Kentucky University.

For a full view of road closures and the parade map check out the map down below.

2019 Homecoming Parade Rd Lot Closings by WBKO on Scribd