New park features coming soon in Bowling Green

As the days get warmer and the sun stays up longer, people are being drawn out to the great outdoors.

One of those ways to get some fresh air is spending some time at the park.

Bowling Green boasts a variety of parks, and in keeping up with the city's growth, alongside the playground sets and yards of green grass stands some construction projects.

Recently, the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation department broke ground to accommodate even more soccer lovers in the area.

"One of the things we know for sure is the demand for soccer cannot be met in our community. It is something that is extremely high now, and it shows no signs of decreasing in the near future," said Brent Belcher, the director of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.

Currently a construction zone, it soon will become a full-scale futsal court.

"It is a faster-paced game; it's usually a smaller court, so it's kind of like fast-break basketball if you will," Belcher explained. "Arena football if you will, that sort of thing. It's just a fast-paced style of soccer."

The area once contained asphalt volleyball courts. It's now being replaced with the department's first turf field that can be used for regular soccer too.

The project is supposed to be completed sometime in August or September.

But what's coming even sooner is an outdoor fitness area at Preston Miller Park.

"It's probably, in my opinion, the single best outdoor fitness facility you're going to find in the entire state of Kentucky, if not larger areas," Belcher said. "This is going to be a nice place. You're going to be able to get a complete work out -- upper body workout, lower body workout, cardiovascular, stretching, pull-ups, situps, whatever the case is."

The department will be adding a shade canopy overhead as well.

That center will be opening up to the public sometime in May.

"We understand that parks and recreation is a great way for people to improve the quality of life for our citizens," Belcher said.

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation says they're considering having a naming contest for the new futsal court.

They're also talking about starting an adult futsal league.