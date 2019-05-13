New post office open in downtown Bowling Green

The new Post Office opened today in downtown Bowling Green.

The new location at 628 State St. replaced the previous location at 311 11th St.

The building has been completely remodeled for the new post office, complete with new post office boxes, a self-service kiosk, and all other accommodations the previous post office had.

Postmaster Andrea Forsythe says some of the advantages of the new location are parking and the access from State Street.

She says, “We were lucky enough to find a location in the downtown area, which was a big concern for our customers, so we’re very happy to be in the location and very happy to keep it in the downtown area to serve our customers.”

Everyone who had a P.O Box at the 11th Street location can access their new P.O. Box at the new location.

The Post Office will have an official grand opening that will be announced at a later date.

