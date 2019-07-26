New program at Warren County Regional Jail allows inmates to work, save money for after release

For some, one mistake can change a person's life forever and going to jail can leave many feeling like they have nowhere to turn.

"I know there's a lot of places that as soon as you mention the word, you know, ex-convict or ex-felon, you know, they kind of just want to push you away," said Eliezer Mendez.

Now those at the Warren County Regional Jail want to make sure those being released from jail are set up for success.

"If you don't give them some way to be successful they start out the door with nothing," said Warren County Jailer, Stephen Harmon. "If you don't have a vehicle, if you don't have a place to live, if you don't have a job, all of those are barriers."

Starting August 1 the Warren County Regional Jail will partner with the Kentucky Career Center and German American Bank to help inmates find jobs and save money.

The "FREED" program, which stands for Felon Re-entry Equal Employment Directive, matches qualified inmates to jobs they can do for work release and earn money while in jail.

"I mean, just since he put out the release yesterday we've gotten about six just from that and they've said, 'Hey we want to be a part of this program' but we have a list of second chance employers and they are almost all on board," said Bobbi Steelman, Executive Director of the Career Team with the Kentucky Career Center.

The money earned while in jail will be saved for the inmates to use after being released.

Eliezer Mendez will be the first inmate to use the program.

"To help us out really," said Mendez. "A lot of guys, we make mistakes and then we go out in the street and look for help and it seems like everyone closes the door and Steve is there now and he has a key to the door and he's helping us out."

Mendez said he hopes to inspire other inmates to use the program.

The Kentucky Career Center will have an affiliate site inside the jail to work with the inmates to find a job.

Officials said after interviews the inmates could be placed in jobs in a couple of weeks.