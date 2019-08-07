New service in Edmonson County allows texts to 9-1-1

Edmonson County is now giving people the opportunity to text 9-1-1.

It's a program that has been live since June and they have been working out the kinks.

Officials have discovered that older phones work better with the technology. The only major downside? GPS technology is still more accurate with calls to 9-1-1 rather than texts.

Patrick Prunty, the 9-1-1 coordinator for Edmonson Co. said "a benefit, a great benefit to the citizens of Edmonson county its available so why not? We have the equipment it was really small, what we had to do as far as work to be done. So we thought it was definitely worth the effort to put forth to do it."

Edmonson County has yet to receive its first text message to 9-1-1.

