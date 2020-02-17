Newborn calf capturing hearts with unique birthmark

A newborn calf is capturing hearts with a unique birthmark on its forehead.

As our sister station WKYT reports folks at Taulbee Farm are over the moon about the new addition to the their herd.

A jet black bull calf with a distinct, white heart on its head was born.

The timing couldn't have been better, as the baby was born last week just in time for Valentine's Day.

"My grandfather passed away in the fall so this is our first valentine's day without him," said Channing Taulbee. It's almost like a gift he sent us."

They decided to name the bull Cupid.

Because Cupid is a bull calf, the Taulbees would normally sell him but Kate decided to cut a deal with her husband to keep him.

"He told me that if I could find a news station that was interested in the story that we could be able to keep him on the farm," Kate said.

"We made a deal, so I'm gonna try to keep hi honest," Kate said.