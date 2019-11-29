Newly discovered black hole is so large, it shouldn’t exist

Scientists have discovered a “monster black hole," but they said it’s so big that it shouldn’t actually exist.

Before this discovery, researchers thought the size limit for black holes was less than 20 times the mass of the sun, but this black h ole, known as LB-1, appears to debunk that theory. (Source: YU Jingchuan/Beijing Planetarium/CNN_

It’s a stellar black hole, which is the kind that forms following the death or explosion of a massive star.

Before this discovery, researchers thought the size limit for black holes was less than 20 times the mass of the sun, but this black hole, known as LB-1, appears to debunk that theory.

Its mass is 70 times larger than the sun, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

No worries, though: This monster is 15,000 light years away from Earth.

The findings were published in Wednesday’s edition of the journal Nature.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.