Next phase of Bowling Green park reopenings start Tuesday

The City of Bowling Green's Parks and Recreation is rolling out their Phase 3 reopening of different features around the city starting Tuesday, May 26.

According to the city's Facebook page, this will include all tennis courts being open for play, open fields, open shelters and gazebos (with 10 people or less), Roland Bland Skate Park, and the usage of golf carts with up to 2 passengers.

Playgrounds and splash pads are still closed.

The city continued to encourage staying safe and using care while at the parks.