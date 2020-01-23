Next stop, Brexit: Britain’s EU divorce bill becomes law

Britain’s delayed and disputed Brexit bill has become law, removing the last U.K. obstacle to the country leaving the European Union in just over a week.

House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans announced Thursday that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II, the final formality in its legislative journey.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. has now crossed the “Brexit finish line” and will leave the EU on Jan. 31.

The European Union’s parliament also must approve the Brexit divorce deal before Jan. 31. Lawmakers in Brussels are due to vote on it next week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.