City of BG signs proclamation in honor of National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

Next week is National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, which was kicked off today with a proclamation at City Hall. Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and City Commissioner Dana Brown read the declaration and recognized the many local organizations who serve individuals and families in our community who are experiencing hunger or homelessness.

"I think it's really important, we're a community of people who live together, who work together and share our lives together. So many of our families are facing homelessness and as we're approaching these really frigid temperatures it's really important that we care about the families that don't have a warm, safe place to sleep at night," said Commissioner Brown.

This kicks off a week of activities that continues tomorrow morning with a 2 mile Awareness Walk at Circus Square Park, which is open to the public with registration at 9:30 AM.

There is also a brown bag lunch next Tuesday, a lunch and learn tour at HOTEL INC on Thursday, and a parking lot fundraiser for HOTEL INC’s affordable housing initiative on Friday - which will be held right here at WBKO Television!

For more information on how to get involved or donate to HOTEL INC’s affordable housing initiative, click here for more information.