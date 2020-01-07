Nice And Spring-like The Next Few Days

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Tuesday starts with a little light rain, possibly with some wet snowflakes mixed in, but it all moves out early in the day. Otherwise, sunshine resumes Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday. Then comes a more potent system moving in Thursday, hanging around through Friday into Saturday. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the region. Some locations could pick up over 3-inches of rain before ending causing further issues with flooding across South Central Kentucky. Temperatures look to stay quite warm into the start of next week along with yet another round of potentially heavy rain!

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High 50, Low 30, winds W-11

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Mild

High 52, Low 36, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Showers by Evening

High 58, Low 52, winds S-14

