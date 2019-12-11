Nice Weather Through Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Sunshine returned Wednesday, warming readings back into the 40s. The warming trend continues into Thursday along with fair skies. Highs should top out in the 50s Thursday afternoon. Our next chance of rain shows up Friday into Saturday. A more potent system looks to bring mainly rain to our area Monday with perhaps a change to light snow as the system moves out Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 53, Low 34, winds SE-8

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a Few Showers

High 50, Low 39, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible

High 51, Low 32, winds W-8