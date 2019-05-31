Nice Weekend Overall

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, May 31, 2019

Once isolated showers die off, the rest of our Friday evening looks great for the start of the Glasgow Highland Games along with BG Relay for Life Friday night. Overall, the weekend looks pretty good weatherwise. Saturday features mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 80s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday night into early Sunday as a cold front rolls through. This brings a shot of cooler air with it for Sunday and Monday. We bounce back into the 80s for highs Tuesday, with rain chances increasing once again by mid-week.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, a T/Shower Possible Late Evening

High 84, Low 64, winds W-6

SUNDAY: AM Shower Possible, Otherwise Partly Sunny, Cooler

High 81, Low 53, winds NW-10

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 77, Low 55, winds NE-7

