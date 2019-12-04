Nice for Thursday, Showers for Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Tonight will be clear and chilly once again. Thursday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 50s. A weak system may spread a few light showers into our area Friday. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks good for Christmas parades on Saturday. It will be quite breezy Sunday into early next week as a more potent system moves in Sunday night into Monday with a good chance of rain followed by another Arctic plunge.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High 58, Low 43, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Slight Chance of Showers

High 56, Low 32, winds NE-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High 54, Low 40, winds SE-8