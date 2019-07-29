Night paving affecting I-165 traffic through August 2

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor is planning night paving for ramps at the I-165 interchange with U.S. 60. The project will affect traffic starting Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2.

The project will result in a number of ramp closures, following this schedule starting at 7:00 p.m. each evening:

July 29 - July 30: I-165 northbound ramp to U.S. 60 eastbound

July 30 - July 31: I-165 northbound ramp to U.S. 60 westbound

July 31 - August 1: U.S. 60 eastbound ramp to I-165 southbound

August 1 - August 2: U.S. 60 westbound ramp to I-165 southbound

During the closures, KTC said motorists can use marked detours to get where they need to go.