Nike ‘Jesus Shoes’ filled with holy water sell for $3K

Have you ever wondered what it feels like to ‘walk on water?’

Well, lucky for you, Brooklyn-based brand MSCHF has you covered.

The brand recently released a customized Nike Air Max 97 shoe that has holy water built into the soles, according to Cosmopolitan.

According to the brand’s website, the shoe contains 60 cubic centimeters of holy water sourced directly from the River Jordan.

The shoes also are adorned with a crucifix, have a red insole and are scented with frankincense, drawing inspiration from the Vatican.

A Matthew 14:25 inscription can also be seen on the sneakers, which refers to the passage when Jesus’ disciples saw him walking on water.

The shoe was originally priced at $1,425, but they quickly sold out. The shoes are now being resold for over $3,000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.