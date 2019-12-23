No "Dashing Through the Snow" This Year!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Monday, December 23, 2019
We're moving into Christmas with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures! In fact, we're looking at possible near-record warmth for Christmas Day with highs close to 70°! We'll stay through the end of the work week. There will be a little better chance for rain by the weekend which will be followed by colder temperatures as we head into New Year's Day.
TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Sunny, Continued Warm
High 65, Low 42, winds E-4
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY) Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Near Record Warmth
High 69, Low 48, winds SW-12
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm
High 65, Low 48, winds W-5