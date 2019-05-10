No Death Penalty for La Placita suspects

Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty in the La Placita murder.

Jose Cruz, 31, was killed when he tried to stop an armed robbery at the La Placita market on Morgantown Road on March 17, 2017.

Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, Jose Adan Mejia Varela, Lilian Yamileth Duron and Estrellita Soto have all been charged in the killing.

On April 26, 2019 the Attorney General of the United States directed the U-S Attorney's office for the Western District of Kentucky to not seek the death penalty against any of the defendants.

