No Issues With Election Day Weather

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

It's Election Day in Kentucky and the weather is fine with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid-80s. Expect a fair amount of sun in the days ahead, but it will feel more Summer-like once again as temperatures climb. Rain chances appear minimal in the coming days through the holiday weekend, with early-season heat the big story! Highs will soar into the 90s beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Memorial Day (Monday)...the "unofficial" start of the Summer season.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 86, Low 70, winds SE-10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chance of a Late Day T/Storm

High 86, Low 68, winds SW-13

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot, Chance of a Late Day T/Storm

High 91, Low 68, winds SW-9

