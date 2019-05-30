No More 90s For A While

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms returned to the region Wednesday. While they brought needed rain to Bowling Green, a few of them also produced large hail and damaging wind gusts. More showers and storms are likely Thursday as a frontal system advances through. A couple of storms could be on the strong side once again. Rain moves out Thursday evening, with cooler, less humid air taking over! Friday looks great for the start of the Glasgow Highland Games along with BG Relay for Life Friday night. The weekend carries a chance for a thundershower Saturday night into Sunday morning. Much of the first week of June will feature mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms, Breezy & Cooler

High 83, Low 62, winds SW-13

FRIDAY: AM Showers, then Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 80, Low 60, winds NW-9

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower

High 84, Low 64, winds W-6

