No Signs Off Fall Weather (Yet)

Prepared by Chris Allen
Monday, September 16, 2019
Summer is not giving up anytime soon even though the calendar shows the official start of Fall is one week away! Look for mostly hot and dry conditions to continue this week - the one exception, there will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening with the passage of a cold front. Daytime highs will stay in the hot and humid 90s until somewhat less humid air moves in this weekend. There are hints of an overall pattern change next week which could bring us cooler temperatures and some badly needed rain.
MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon T/Storms Possible
High 96, Low 66, winds W-5
TUESDAY: Sunny and Hot
High 92, Low 66, winds N-6
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid
High 93, Low 67, winds NE-6
