No Signs Off Fall Weather (Yet)

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, September 16, 2019

Summer is not giving up anytime soon even though the calendar shows the official start of Fall is one week away! Look for mostly hot and dry conditions to continue this week - the one exception, there will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening with the passage of a cold front. Daytime highs will stay in the hot and humid 90s until somewhat less humid air moves in this weekend. There are hints of an overall pattern change next week which could bring us cooler temperatures and some badly needed rain.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon T/Storms Possible

High 96, Low 66, winds W-5

TUESDAY: Sunny and Hot

High 92, Low 66, winds N-6

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 67, winds NE-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams