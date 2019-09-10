No Stopping the Heat!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Tuesday brought near-record high temps in the upper 90s! Expect more heat for Wednesday, with just a slight chance for a late day thundershower. Rain chances stay slim through the days ahead, with readings staying hot through Friday. We will catch a little cooling this weekend along with a bit of a drop in humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Isol'd PM T/Shower Poss.

High 94, Low 70, winds SW-6

THURSDAY: Continued Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 95, Low 70, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 94, Low 69, winds W-5

