No Sunday service at Christ Episcopal Church; live streamed morning prayer instead

On Thursday, March 12, Bowling Green's Christ Episcopal Church announced it will be complying with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's recommendation to not offer services as usual on Sunday.

Rector Steve Pankey said in a release that one service of Morning Prayer will be live streamed at 10 a.m.

In the letter, Pankey said in part, "I write to you, as our Prayer Book so eloquently states it, “wearied by the changes and chances of this life,” but resting in God’s eternal changelessness. The worry around the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is significant.

"While we still know precious little about this virus, it seems certain that the threat is real, especially to the vulnerable members of our population.

"While some of us might think one way of going forward is better than another, your leadership stands together in the truth that God is with us and that we are called to fulfill our mission by worshipping God with joy and wonder, learning and growing together, and radiating God’s love to all, even amidst significant lifestyle changes. I therefore share with you the decision to fulfill our scriptural obligation to offer prayer and praises to God on the Lord’s Day by way of “Church at Home.”

