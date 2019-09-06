No answers after day two of Blackjewel hearing

Thursday marked day two of a hearing meant to determine the fate of Blackjewel coal that protestors are blocking in Harlan County. The former miners set up camp on the train tracks in late July.

While some miners have gone to West Virginia for the hearing, others listen in from the tracks.

Lawyers for Blackjewel maintain the coal will become unusable if it remains on the tracks for too long.

The Department of Labor says Blackjewel must pay the miners before moving the coal.

The judge has yet to make a ruling.