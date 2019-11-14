No changes in Warren County recanvass

Warren County election results remain unchanged after a call for a recanvass by Gov. Matt Bevin.

Last Tuesday's gubernatorial race ended "too close to call" with Attorney General Andy Beshear leading incumbent Matt Bevin by just over 5,000 votes.

The Secretary of State's Office received a request for recanvass from Governor Bevin the next day, requesting "a check and recanvass of the voting machines and absentee ballots of all precincts in Kentucky involving my race for Governor."

The recanvass started at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The first three counties to fax in results show no changes to election day totals.

Ballot numbers from the general election in Warren County @GovMattBevin - 17,118 47.65%@AndyBeshearKY -18,249 50.80% — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) November 14, 2019

The Associated Press hasn’t declared a winner, in keeping with its policy not to call races close enough to go to a recount. Although Kentucky's recount law doesn't apply to a governor's election, the AP is applying that same standard here.

