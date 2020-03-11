No fans allowed at the C-USA tournament

Conference USA has announced that the 2020 tournament will be closed to all fans. In a statement released tonight officials stated, "Conference USA will implement a restricted attendance procedure for the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, following consultation with the NCAA, local authorities and related health and safety officials.

All remaining games will be played with the official team party, student-athlete family, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and essential personnel. The event will be closed to the general public."

Both the WKU men's' and women's' basketball teams are scheduled to play Thursday, March 12, in the C_USA tournament.