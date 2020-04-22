No fines for Tennessee brothers who hoarded hand sanitizer

Tennessee officials announced two brothers who stockpiled thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and other supplies during the coronavirus outbreak will not be fined.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III launched an investigation into price gouging allegations against brothers Matthew and Noah Colvin, who purchased around 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and other products.

Slatery announced the settlement Tuesday, which states the brothers won't be fined and could no longer sell emergency or medical supplies at an excess price during the pandemic.

The Colvins previously surrendered their supplies, which were sent to local nonprofits in Tennessee and Kentucky.

