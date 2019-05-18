No injuries reported after small plane crash in Glasgow

A small plane crashed on Perkins Road in Glasgow, officials confirmed.

When officials arrived they say the airplane was located at the entrance to Perkins Road and was partially on the road with the nose of the plane in a small ditch/grass area.

The pilot advised officers that he had just taken off from Glasgow Municipal Airport when the airplane began to loose power and they were not able to make it back to the airport.

Glasgow Police Department says two males were on board from Trenton, Michigan. As soon as they took off, officials say, the plane lost power and crashed into the fence. The plane then slid across Happy Valley Road and crashed on Perkins Road.

GPD says no injuries were reported. Both men refused transport to the hospital by EMS.

Crews are still on the scene and Perkins Road will be closed until the scene is cleared up. Both the FAA and NTSB have been notified and should be on the scene shortly.