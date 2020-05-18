No road construction delays for Memorial Day travelers in Tennessee

Motorists won’t be delayed by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 22 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long term construction projects.

Drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones.

Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

As a result of COVID-19’s impact on travel, AAA advises that for the first time in 20 years, they will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast this year.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.