"Nobody is above the Law" protests hit Bowling Green

The night before the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach Donald Trump for what top House Democrats claim are, "high crimes and misdemeanors", activists gathered in Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green Wednesday evening.

This event was one of hundreds of “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies occurring nationwide in more than 40 states and Washington, D.C.

"What we're doing is we're actually wanting to get the word out and remind our elected leaders that we do not support the way this president is acting. We do think he should be held accountable for his actions, it is not setting a good precedent at all," said event host, Cassondra Lashley. "And yeah, we just want to let them know Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul specially that not all of their constituents are okay with this."