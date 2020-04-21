Non-essential Leitchfield business forced to close, served with cease and desist order

This past Monday, Grayson County officials announced during their coronavirus briefing that a non-essential business in Leitchfield was forced to close.

Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon, who along with Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins and the Grayson County Health Department issued a cease and desist order for non-compliance of the Governor's executive order.

"We've had a couple that has not been in compliance, some small businesses. You know quite honestly, the virus is a terrible thing. You know some of these folks are suffering economically. The county attorney has been out and sent them a cease and desist orders and we've had no issues after that has been implemented to them," said Grayson County Judge Executive, Kevin Henderson.

This news comes as Grayson Manor, a long-term care facility in Grayson County is now seeing positive cases for COVID-19.

"We've got Grayson Manor now, a long term care facility here in the county. They have a total of 6 cases in there now and they're still testing folks. I'm sure we'll have some more come back today and tomorrow. We're just hoping they can get that contained. Those folks over there have done a great job," said Henderson.

Henderson also says, while anyone could pick up the virus anywhere, we should remain cautious and listen to guidelines that will prevent the further spread of the illness. Grayson County as 4/21 now has 18 positive cases of COVID-19.