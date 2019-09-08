North Warren High School’s last graduating class parties like it's 1969

Members of the last graduating class from North Warren High School partied like it was 1969 Saturday evening.

They gathered at the old oakland school, now known as the Blandford House in Oakland, Kentucky. This event was once in a lifetime and so important one classmate flew in from Australia.

The class of 1969 were the last ones to graduate from North Warren High School due to Warren East High School opening in 1970.

"We knew everybody it was a lot of fun," said Bobby Isenberg, a member of the class of 1969.

"It was a family atmosphere really. Everybody knew everybody. We all took care of eachother, we all had love for eachother," said Mike Hughes, also a member of the class of 1969.

"Well I moved down here from Detroit michigan and in Detroit we played baseball it was all baseball. When I came here it was all basketball," said Ralph Jordan, a North Warren graduate from 1945.

Mr. Jordan attended the event to speak and share his memories of attending the Oakland school and memories of North Warren. He said he met his wife there. He was a basketball player and she was a cheerleader.

