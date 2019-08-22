Northern Kentucky teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student

Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials charged a Grant County High School teacher with rape and sodomy for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Officials say Kendall Burk, 23, is charged with four counts of third-degree rape and four counts of sodomy.

They say she had multiple sexual encounters with a 15-year-old male student.

The interactions happened over summer break off campus, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says school administration alerted the school resource deputy on Aug. 21 of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.

A police report says Burk admitted to having sexual relations with the student on four different occasions: twice at a home on Mohawk Trail in Dry Ridge, and twice in her car on Kinmon Road.

Police say the relationship began in June and lasted until about July 3.