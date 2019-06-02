A None Muggy Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, June 2, 2019

June has kicked off dry and not to hot and humid. We stay dry into your Monday and cooler with highs only in the upper 70's. Things change up late Tuesday as we start our fist chance at multiple rounds of showers that will move through late week. Scattered thundershowers roll through Wednesday then a low pressure system moves in late week and stalls out cause continual rounds of showers as we head into Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds Pleasant

Low 53, winds CALM

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not Humid

High 78, Low 55, winds S-8

TUESDAY: Scattered Thundershowers Late

High 85, Low 67, winds SW-11

