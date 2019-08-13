Not As Sticky As We Head Into Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Today in Bowling Green we hit 94° which is the hottest recorded temperature so far this year in town. A few storms went severe this afternoon in Tennessee but most of that storm development has moved on. We clear out in the pre-dawn hours. High pressure takes over Wednesday and takes away some of the oppressive heat and humidity for the rest of the workweek. Skies will stay sunny with a return to the 90s by the weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds

Low 72, winds NW-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not As Humid

High 88, Low 65, winds NW-8

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 64, winds NW-7

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams