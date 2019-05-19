Not As Warm To Start Your Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, May 19, 2019

Clouds held on much of Sunday reducing the instability and decreased the amount of showers and thunderstorms. Overnight a cold front moves in clearing the skies out for Monday but keeping temperatures on the cooler side as we only climb to near 80°. We stay dry and fairly sunny into Tuesday but clouds return late Tuesday as temperatures return to the lower 80's. We may see a scattered thundershower Wednesday but we will crank the heat up heading into late week as high climb into the lower 90's.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clouds Break Away

Low 64, winds SW-10

MONDAY: Clouds Break Away, Mostly Sunny

High 80, Low 54, winds NW 8

TUESDAY: Clouds Move In Late

High 82, Low 67, winds SE 9

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams