'Not So Silent Night' Block Party draws a large crowd in Bowling Green

Living Hope Baptist Church kicked off the Christmas season with their third 'Not So Silent Night' Christmas block party.

From food trucks, cookies, hot apple cider, and even kettle corn there was plenty of food to enjoy.

They also had inflatable's and a ton of games for the kids to enjoy.

Living Hope Baptist Church spends weeks preparing for the event and it takes a few hundred volunteers to make the event successful.

"We do this because we love Christ and Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus so we want to share that with as many people as we can," said Hunter Sewell, College Pastor.

"So we use an event like this on a beautiful night like tonight to invite people of our community to come and hangout with us to have a cool Christmas concert and to just experience the love of our church family," added Sewell.

To wrap up the night those attending enjoyed a free concert.