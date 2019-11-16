Not So Sunny Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, November 16, 2019

We head into the end of the weekend with clouds on the increase with cool temperatures in the upper 50's. The beginning of the week starts the same with cool temperatures in the lower 50's with clouds hanging on. We warm up back near to above average mid-week ahead of the next system that rolls in with shower chances between Thursday and Friday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Cold, Clear Skies with Patchy Fog

Low 25, winds Calm

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High 52, Low 33, winds NW-3

MONDAY: Cloudy

High 49, Low 33, winds NW-7

