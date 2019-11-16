Not So Sunny Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, November 16, 2019
We head into the end of the weekend with clouds on the increase with cool temperatures in the upper 50's. The beginning of the week starts the same with cool temperatures in the lower 50's with clouds hanging on. We warm up back near to above average mid-week ahead of the next system that rolls in with shower chances between Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT: Cold, Clear Skies with Patchy Fog
Low 25, winds Calm
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High 52, Low 33, winds NW-3
MONDAY: Cloudy
High 49, Low 33, winds NW-7
