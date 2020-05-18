Hiring going on now for COVID-19 investigative jobs in South Central Kentucky

Several positions available for COVID-19 investigative related jobs. Here is a list of positions and job descriptions. Email your resume' to the email below.

COVID-19 Communicable Disease Investigator - $25/HR

The work involves responsibility for investigating situations concerning individuals who have been in contact with COVID-19, which could result in possible sources of infection. The work includes locating patients of COVID-19 and persons with whom they have had contact. Investigation procedures involve contacting various information sources such as welfare agencies, neighbors, hospitals, work locations, restaurants, and bars. The investigator is primarily concerned with locating persons who should be examined for acute infection. General supervision is received from an administrative superior with leeway allowed for the exercise of independent judgment and initiative in carrying out the mandate of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Certain assignments made to employees in this position will require reasonable access to transportation to meet field work requirements made in the ordinary course of business in a timely and efficient manner.

- Interview patients to elicit information regarding their contacts to COVID-19 positive patients and to determine possible personal and health history related to transmitted diseases.

- Educates and counsels patients regarding transmitted diseases and risk reduction.

- Locates persons who have been reported to have COVID-19 or who have been in contact with infected individuals; direct these individuals to submit necessary laboratory specimens and such other necessary control measures.

- Induces persons who have been in contact with COVID-19 to have medical examinations and laboratory testing as applicable.

- Provides information and education on COVID-19 to phone inquiries.

- Conducts interviews with persons who are COVID-19 positive and assists them in informing their close contacts of their positive status.

- Conducts investigations to discover unreported cases.

- Performs a variety of duties relating to the preparation of reports, entering personal data on patient registers, and preparing correspondence to send to patients who are in need of medical examination and treatment.

- Maintains records on all delinquent and/or non-conforming patients.

- Prepares individual narrative reports concerning work procedures and certain patients. Utilizes appropriate methods for interacting effectively and professionally with persons of all ages and from diverse cultural, socioeconomic, educational, racial and ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations, lifestyles, and physical abilities.

Minimum Qualifications

Current student or graduate from a college of public health, medical science, college of nursing, or school of medicine.

COVID-19 Contact Tracer Position - $20HR

Contact tracing is part of the process of supporting patients and their contact with suspected or confirmed infection. In contact tracing, public health staff will work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious. The Contact Tracer also works with the identified contacts to the case and advises them on self-quarantine.

Typical work activities include:

- Utilize excellent and sensitive interpersonal, cultural sensitivity, and interviewing skills such that you build and maintain trust with patients and contacts as you work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious.

- Notify exposed individuals (contacts) of their potential exposure as rapidly and sensitively as possible.

- Protect patient privacy; contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection. They are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them.

- Provide contacts with education, information, and support to understand their risk, what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed, monitor themselves for illness, and the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they themselves do not feel ill.

- Encourage contacts to stay home and maintain social distance from others (at least 6 feet) until 14 days after their last exposure, in case they also become ill. They should monitor themselves by checking their temperature twice daily and watching for cough or shortness of breath.

- Check-in with contacts to make sure they are self-monitoring and have not developed symptoms. Contacts who develop symptoms should promptly isolate and they should be promptly evaluated for infection and for the need for medical care.

- Maintain data in contract tracing software.

Minimum Qualifications

- High School Diploma, or equivalent required

- Ability to exhibit a professional, positive attitude and work ethic

- Excellent interpersonal skills required and ability to interact professionally with culturally diverse individuals during a time of crisis and distress

- Ability to show empathy to distressed individuals

- Excellent organizational and communication skills

- Ability to handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism

- Proficiency with computers

- Experience in social work or public health is preferred

Social Support Connector Position - $18/HR

The Social Support Connector will utilize a web-based client resource management (CRM) platform to coordinate services needed by the COVID-19 positive cases and contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19. Social Support Connectors will directly support LHDs and DPH to ensure the wellbeing of isolated and quarantined individuals and their families.

Typical work activities include:

- Coordinating grocery and prescription delivery

- Locating resources

- Managing referrals in the local area

Minimum Qualifications

- Ability to exhibit a professional, positive attitude and work ethic

- Excellent interpersonal skills required and ability to interact professionally with culturally diverse individuals during a time of crisis and distress

- Ability to show empathy to distressed individuals

- High school diploma, or equivalent required

- Excellent organizational and communication skills

- Ability to handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism

- Proficiency with computers

- Experience in social work or public health is preferred

- Familiarity with the community and/or region in which the connector is hired is preferred

Candidates can send a resume’ to James@southcentralworkforce.com these are positions they are hiring immediately.