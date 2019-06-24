Number of baby boomers choosing plastic surgery is on the rise

People over the age of 55 underwent almost 50,000 more plastic surgery procedures in 2018 than they did in 2017, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports.

Statistics from ASPS show some of the most popular procedures were liposuction, hair transplantation, and breast augmentation. The age group also accounted for almost half of all eyelid surgeries and two-thirds of all facelifts in 2018.

Some surgeons attributed the rise to the increase in seniors using online dating applications.

“People want to feel and look their best, and they will often tell you, ‘I feel great, and I want to look as good as I feel,’” said Alan Matarasso, President of the ASPS. “Whether it’s surgical or non-surgical, cosmetic procedures give baby boomers something that they can achieve on their own to feel better, look better and give them greater confidence when meeting new people.”

The ASPS said many of the procedures baby boomers opted to undergo are minimally invasive, with some of them taking only as much time as a lunch break.