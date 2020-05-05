Nursing home in Jackson County mourns the loss of two residents

Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor in Jackson County has confirmed the loss of two of its residents on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.

The facility says the loss of any of their residents for any reason, is devastating and they ask the community to keep the families of their residents in your thoughts and prayers.

Here are Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor’s most recent totals as of 5/5/2020:

Positive Residents: 40

Positive Staff: 25 (Staff who test positive do not return to work until medically cleared after two negative tests)

Positive Residents who have passed: 11

Positive Case Recoveries: 27

5-resident recoveries

22-staff recoveries

(These 22 stakeholders and 5 resident recoveries are included in the total number of positive cases)

All residents who have tested positive are being treated in Jackson Manor’s separate COVID-19 only unit. Residents with more severe cases, such as those needing ventilator assistance, will be treated at one of our partnering hospitals. Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor wants to assure residents, families, and staff that they continue to take every precaution possible and follow the strict guidelines of the CDC and other controlling government agencies which include: a proactive facility-wide testing protocol, screening all stakeholders and residents daily for symptoms of the virus, utilizing the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) including gloves and masks, restricting facility visitation in accordance with federal and state guidelines, and using alternative methods of communication for families, including telehealth, social media, and the mailing of cards and letters. In this COVID-19 climate, we must continue to mandate, per government instruction, that our families continue in this restricted protocol. It is of the utmost importance for the protection of your loved ones.