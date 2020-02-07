Trespasser shot multiple times in Ohio County

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a trespasser at 318 State Route 85 East in Centertown.

When deputies arrived on scene they found Adam Hardin of Livermore on the ground by the front porch with multiple gunshot wounds.

The homeowner, Mark Stewart, said he told Hardin to stop approaching his front door or he would shoot.

Hardin continued up the steps on to the porch where Stewart shot Hardin four times.

Police say is believed that all four rounds struck Hardin. Hardin was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and the case will be presented to the grand jury for review.