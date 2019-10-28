October Will End Wet And Chilly

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, October 28, 2019

Sunday ended up being a nice day with highs around 70°. Monday will start with dense fog in much of the region giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will see increasing clouds Tuesday before another potent system moves in and stalls. This will bring us another potentially soaking rainfall Wednesday and Thursday for Trick-or-Treaters. Some of the coldest air yet this season moves in for the upcoming weekend with a possible hard freeze Friday and Saturday nights as lows drop into the upper 20s!

**Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am as we set our clocks BACK one hour!**

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High 68, Low 49, winds SE-3

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High 70, Low 53, winds NE-5

WEDNESDAY: Rain Likely

High 68, Low 55, winds SE-8

