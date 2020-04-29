Off And On Rain

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

We woke up to a few showers this morning but caught a break with some sunshine making its way in. Now don't let the sun fool you as we have another band of rain moving in just in time for our lunch hour. A few spotty showers can be expect Thursday but high pressure will work back in to end the work week and bring sunshine and warmer temperatures through Saturday. We're back into the 80s for the first weekend of May, with rain chances returning Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with Showers and Thunderstorms

High 68, Low 49, winds W-14, G-30

THURSDAY Cloudy and Cooler with Scat'd Showers

High 60, Low 46, winds W-12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High 70, Low 50, winds NW-7

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

