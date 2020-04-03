Off and On Clouds Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, April 3, 2020

Going throughout the day we are expecting partly cloudy skies with periods of sunshine and much warmer temperatures in the lower 70's. The weekend looks warm, with just a slight chance for a shower late Saturday into early Sunday. Better chances for showers and storms are in the forecast Monday through Thursday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 70, Low 47, winds E-5

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warm

High 72, Low 52, winds SE-5

SUNDAY: Clouds, Some Sun, a Shower Possible

High 72, Low 53, winds NW-7

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

