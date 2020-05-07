Official: Schools should be flexible with start dates

The Kentucky Department of Education is asking school districts to be flexible as they plan calendars for the next school year. Interim Education

Commissioner Kevin C. Brown told superintendents during a webcast this week that they should plan for multiple scenarios. Brown said possibilities include an early start, possibly in July; a traditional start in August and a late start, possibly after Labor Day. He advised superintendents to ask school boards to approve multiple calendars and to be prepared to adapt depending on circumstances. He says the guidance would allow districts to make the best decision based on the number of coronavirus cases.

